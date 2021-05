Celtic are not going to win any silverware this season. That is sure even before a ball is kicked at Ibrox on Sunday. On the other hand, the Rangers have also won all they could this season, having already been knocked out of the Scottish Cup and won the Premiership title. Thus, there is not a lot to play for in the upcoming Glasgow Derby. But these games are always important and this one will be as well. For the Hoops, it will perhaps be more important than Steven Gerrard’s side.