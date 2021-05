The St. Louis Blues will meet the Colorado Avalanche in game one of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs from Ball Arena on Monday night. The Blues finished the regular season with a 27-20-9 record and are coming into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. St. Louis has won the two most recent games between the two clubs and will look to carry some of that momentum into the series. As for the Avalanche, they are the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup, and after posting an impressive 39-13-4 they might just take that path to the Finals.