Scaled and Icy: A Modest Diversion for Twenty One Pilots
It’s a rare and strange occurrence when a band or artist who has never consistently appealed manages to produce a work that suddenly feels leagues ahead of their past efforts. This is especially perplexing when the album in question isn’t really anything that stylistically different from the rest of their oeuvre. Such were the circumstances around the release of Trench, mainstream indie pop outfit Twenty One Pilots’ third and best record, which took the group’s familiar hand with writing catchy pop hooks and eclectic musical influences and upgraded it at least twofold. Compared to their more popular past work, the songs on Trench had muscle, maturity, theme, structure and atmosphere that told of huge bounds of growth since their previous record, the adolescent faux-reggae pop rap project Blurryface. With its sci-fi dystopian concept, Trench was deeper, longer, heavier and dug further into the roots of the genres Twenty One Pilots were borrowing from. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun began moving with a newfound sense of pathos and gravitas, producing one of the best albums of 2018. Even the weakest tracks on it were as well composed and performed as the very best moments of Blurryface.25yearslatersite.com