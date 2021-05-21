Scaled and Icy: A Modest Diversion for Twenty One Pilots

You can only cling to your big wheel for so long before adult life comes for you. For proof, look no further than the massively successful pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun’s biggest hit, 2015’s “Stressed Out,” was all about wishing they could go back to childhood and live a happy-go-lucky existence unburdened by the pressures of adulthood. Over a thumping reggae-tinged slow-creep, between sometimes pitched-down rap verses like “I was told when I get older all my fears would shrink/ But now I’m insecure and I care what people think,” Joseph sang of his desire to be sung to sleep by his mother, and of instead being greeted with the jarring demand, “Wake up, you need to make money!” In the video, he and Dun — the drummer and Silent Bob of this partnership — sipped Capri Suns, hung out at their parents’ homes, and cruised the streets of their native Columbus on oversized tricycles. Pining for the carefree innocence of youth was not invented by Twenty One Pilots’ generation, but the overtness with which they longed for those days in the face of factors like student loan debt — and the groundswell of popularity that took “Stressed Out” all the way to #2 a year after its release — made them natural avatars for millennial anxiety. It also made them an easy target for anyone seeking to rant about kids these days and their avocado toast or whatever — never mind that these millennial poster boys’ quirky hybrid sound owed as much to eclectic Gen-Xers like Beck, Sublime, and the Beastie Boys. Half a decade later, they’ve started cribbing from the boomers too.