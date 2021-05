A flight by an Israeli airline has failed to get a permit to travel through Saudi Arabia’s airspace and has been waiting in Tel Aviv for nearly five hours, the carrier said. Israir Airlines & Tourism Ltd.’s flight 661 was to depart at 9 a.m. local time, and it isn’t known why the permits haven’t been given, a spokeswoman for the airline said in a text message. The Foreign Ministry is dealing with the issue, she said.