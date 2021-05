Zelina Vega is reportedly on her way back to WWE. According to Fightful.com (great source), she has been spotted at the Performance Center, and it isn’t just a one off visit. She is there filming content and WWE return is supposedly the plan. For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer over at the Wrestling Observer has confirmed the basic details of the story. Yes, Zelina Vega is more than likely returning to WWE – the company that let her go months back.