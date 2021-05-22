newsbreak-logo
Outdoors turns dad into new man

By Hub Opinion
Kearney Hub
 5 days ago

Father’s Day is just one month away, and if you haven’t been dreaming up ways to make your dad’s day special, here’s an idea. Give your dad the gift of the great outdoors. It’s easy, inexpensive, and it could create memories that follow your father throughout his life. Here’s how...

kearneyhub.com
