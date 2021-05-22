Politics hurts kids

“Love the sojourner, therefore, for you were sojourners in the land of Egypt.”. A little over a decade ago, my wife and I sat down to figure out where we would be relocating from Georgia for work and school. I actually created a spreadsheet of likely markets and ranked them based on a number of categories to see which would average out the highest. Things that we considered were cost of living, pay, convenience, amenities, job markets, political environment, etc. That is what initially drew us to Utah: a conservative Christian market with a favorable business environment and a direct pipeline to Georgia via Delta hubs at their respective airports. At the time, I was far less concerned about the political environment than I am now, but one thing that we tacitly committed to was preserving whatever drew us to our adopted home. People haven’t always put this much thought into their home destination, but being so intentional meant that it was quite the endeavor to uproot only to watch the new home turn into Atlanta 2.0. Having grown up in Metro Atlanta and seeing what the 1996 Olympic Games did to it, I didn’t care to spend four hours or more of daylight sitting in traffic. Life is too short for that.