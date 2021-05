Growth-plate injuries of the shoulder and elbow are common injuries in youth and adolescent baseball players. The growth-plate (epiphyseal plate or physis) is an area of cartilage at the end of a bone that is responsible for the bones growth. The growth plates close at the completion of bone growth during maturation. There are two important growth-plates in the arm bone (humerus): one near the shoulder and one near the medial (inside) elbow near the “Tommy John Ligament” (ulnar collateral ligament). Because the growth-plate is an open zone of soft cartilage, it is a weak spot vulnerable to injury. In children and adolescents the growth plate is often injured instead of spraining or tearing the “Tommy John Ligament” as seen in adult baseball throwers.