Asia Cup 2021 Called Off Due To Rising Covid Cases
The Asia Cup was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka during the month of June 2021. The tournament was scheduled to take place in Pakistan in 2020. However, due to the political tension between India and Pakistan, it was improbable that the former would go and play the tournament in Pakistan, and hence, the tournament was shifted to Sri Lanka. Due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cup was postponed for a year. This year as well, the tournament has been cancelled due to the rise of Covid-19 cases.www.mansworldindia.com