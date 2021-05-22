Asia Cup 2021 Called Off Due To Rising Covid Cases

Scientists have called on the government to introduce ‘surge vaccinations’ in areas of England that have seen a recent rise in cases linked to the coronavirus variant first detected in India.The latest figures show that the number of infections caused by the variant, which is feared to be spreading on a community level in some parts of the country, has nearly tripled over the past week.It comes as one council in Lancashire attempted to break rank with national guidance and take matters into its own hands on Thursday, saying it would offer vaccines to those aged 18 and over in...