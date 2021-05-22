DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/22/21): MLB DFS Lineups

After a 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Cubs last night, the Braves are once again on the road. Normally, you’d see “@TOR” on the schedule and figure the boys are headed north of the border... but in this case, they’re actually going south (and not very far south, at that). Yes, if you’re not aware, the Blue Jays are making their Spring Training abode of TD Ballpark their home-away-from-home in the early part of the 2021 season, due to travel restrictions associated with the ongoing pandemic. The Braves aren’t exactly unfamiliar with TD Ballpark, given that they’ve played numerous Spring Training contests there throughout the years — but a regular season game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin? Well, that’s a first... to be followed by a second and a third before an off-day and a three-game set in Washington.