DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/22/21): MLB DFS Lineups
DraftKings chopped our slates up a little bit today. There's a two game matinee "turbo" beginning at 1:05 pm Eastern. The afternoon slate with seven games starts at 4:05 Eastern. The six game "main" slate gets underway at 7:15 pm Eastern. It could be a nice, full day of baseball. Instead DraftKings chases our almighty dollars by giving us several start times to waste entry fees on. We see where their priorities lie.www.rotoballer.com