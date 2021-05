Following the release of his chill single “Hold On Me,” emerging reggae pop rock artist Nathan Harrington returns with upbeat and captivating track, “Sleeping On Your Side.” Written by Harrington and produced by Jim Kaufman, “Sleeping on Your Side” tells the story of a toxic relationship where one often makes excuses for their partner without realizing the negative impact it is having on their own wellbeing. Despite the hardships that relationships and breakups come with, Harrington is able to let go of the past and learn how to move on with a sense of new understanding. The video, directed by Cory Ingram, follows Harrington through a struggling relationship before finally walking away and is available to watch here.