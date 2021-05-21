NBA Journalist Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson Joins Bally Sports Network as a National Digital NBA Insider

Twenty years ago, major sports leagues in the US were adamant that legal sports gambling shouldn’t be allowed. They were so convinced that they collaborated with federal lawmakers to try to ban the activity, leading to the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA). After the Supreme Court told everyone involved in PASPA that they were wrong in 2018, there has been a complete reversal of the staunch opposition to sports gambling by all leagues. The NBA, to a certain degree, was one of those leagues, but is definitely using a different playbook now. As the league continues to align itself closer to sports wagers, it is launching a new show on its own NBA TV channel specifically for NBA sports gambling.