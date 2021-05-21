NBA Journalist Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson Joins Bally Sports Network as a National Digital NBA Insider
Bally Sports who recently transitioned from Fox Sports is launching new digital platforms while onboarding a new national team to support our regional efforts. Bally Sports feels like it positions the company very well for the coming months and the opportunity of building our direct-to-consumer platform.Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson joins the Bally Sports Family in its first digital and TV endeavor and will serve as a National NBA Insider. In his role, he’ll share insight on NBA players, legends and present news, but also relevant information around the league both in print and on camera.www.whatstheword.tv