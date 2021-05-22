newsbreak-logo
One vax, two vax, three vax, four

By Mark Butt Frederick
Frederick News-Post
The CDC finally hired a non-political scientist and relaxed restrictions for those vaccinated. But we can’t really get back to normal until almost everyone gets their shots. I want to go see KIX at an overcrowded, body-odor rich, indoor venue (aka the Brunswick Fire Hall). I want to watch a huge Alive @ Five crowd scatter because of an unexpected thunderstorm. I want to temporarily lose my grandchildren on machinery row at the fair (like I lost my son Zach 20+ years ago). Some of you are still not getting vaccinated because you don’t trust your contemporaries, so I thought I would delve into history to see if prior philosophers had any relevant thoughts on vaccinations and the pandemic, hoping maybe you would trust them. Here is what some had to say. (Note: What follows is totally made up.)

