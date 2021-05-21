BET +: Junior Gets a Rude Awakening on The Family Business
The Duncans await good news from Junior, but instead, they get the shock of a lifetime on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.www.bet.com
The Duncans await good news from Junior, but instead, they get the shock of a lifetime on the next episode of Carl Weber's The Family Business, Tuesday at 10/9c.www.bet.com
BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.https://www.bet.com