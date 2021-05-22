newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Presbyterian Church to unveil COVID-19 Memorial

By Delaware State News
baytobaynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER — The Presbyterian Church of Dover will unveil the Delaware Covid-19 Garden Remembrance Memorial Monday. The public unveiling will be held at 7 p.m. The memorial is dedicated to all Delawareans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The garden was created by members of the church, using hundreds of large construction grade cardboard tubes to make a multicolored bar graph, by month, with each tube representing one person who has died in the last year-and-a-half due to COVID-19. More than 1,600 residents of Delaware have died from the virus.

baytobaynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Delawareans#Garden Memorial#July#Feature#Cardboard#Special Messages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Saugus, MAWicked Local

Riley advocates memorial service for COVID-19 victims

Selectman Corinne Riley has reached out to the Saugus Clergy Association in hopes of planning a memorial vigil for those victimized by COVID-19. Riley believes the time has come for Saugus to do something to remember those individuals taken from us as a result of the pandemic. Like many other...
worshipavl.com

Valley Presbyterian Church revolutionises hybrid worship with Visionary

Located in the heart of Valley Presbyterian Church’s campus, the Valley Day School is a well-recognised preschool in the Paradise Valley, Arizona, community. The Valley Presbyterian Church campus was initially constructed in 1966 with the original sanctuary and has continued to grow over the years. Following an extensive technology integration in Valley Presbyterian Church’s 50-year-old sanctuary facility, Clearwing Systems Integration was selected for additional AV systems design and integration at Valley Day School.
Religionchronicle1909.com

Fond memories of mom, in church and at home

And Hannah made a vow, saying, “LORD Almighty, if you will only look on your servant’s misery and remember me, and not forget your servant but give her a son, then I will give him to the LORD for all the days of his life, and no razor will ever be used on his head.”
Religionthecatholicthing.org

The Church, India, and COVID

117 Catholic priests have died from COVID-19 in the past 5 weeks: an average of 4 each day. Capuchin Father Suresh Mathew, the editor of Indian Currents, compiled a list of the priests who have died during the country’s deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Church, although making up less than 3 percent of the population, has been playing an outsized role in offering health and social services to the affected population. Now the Church’s ministers are paying the price.
Romney, WVHampshire Review

Church notes May 19

Community Pentecost Sunday worship will be held at 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 23, at the Romney Fire Hall parking lot. The Rev. Jim Mou, the pastor at Romney Assembly of God, will deliver the message. The service is sponsored by the Romney Christian Ministerial Association. Memorial service Sunday. Capon...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Churches to toll bells on Memorial Day

The Meadville Area Memorial Day Observance Committee reminds all Meadville-area churches that it is customary to toll bells at noon on Memorial Day to commemorate those who have lost their lives in service to their country. The official observance is usually timed to end for the bell-ringing tradition. Additionally, the...
hudsonvalley360.com

First Presbyterian Church in Hudson receives Sacred Sites Grant

HUDSON — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 17 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $267,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State, including $22,000 to the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson to help fund roof replacement. Architects Brush and Waterman designed the Greek-revival First Presbyterian Church between 1835-1837.
Sun Valley, NVKOLO TV Reno

Local Catholic Church hosts Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - For nearly a year and a half, Lesley Ayala Cardenas who is a seventh-grader said she has been stuck at home doing the same routine every day. With the new announcement allowing 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated with Pfizer, she said she is ready to take the shot and get back to normal.
Bayside, CAmadriverunion.com

Bayside Corners: Bayside Community Presbyterian Church celebrates 125 years

Sam Kannry, at Caudal Fin Farm (on Jacoby Creek Land Trust's property) still has a couple of farm shares available. A share is $550 for the 22-week season (early June through late October), providing a variety of vegetables for two to four people, depending on how much produce you tend to use, and includes more than 20 different veggies, plus strawberries, herbs, flowers and special surprises.
Philadelphia, PAphilasun.com

Area churches set to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

The COVID-19 vaccination effort is still ongoing across the United States. However, reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicate that people seeking the shots have slowed down significantly. In the last three weeks, the COVID-19 vaccine has become available to every adult in the United States, but now some groups of people are still hesitant about getting the shot or 100% decided whether they will not seek out the vaccine at all, slowing down the process.
Public Healthconejoscountycitizen.com

COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day in the Valley

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Observance of Memorial Day has changed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formerly Decoration Day in the United States, this holiday(last Monday in May) honors those who have died in the nation’s wars. It originated during the American Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. Changes in the San Luis Valley include elimination of some old ceremonial traditions, but the veterans have held fast, with Memorial Ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, beginning at the American Legion plot in Alamosa Cemetery, then moving to the VFW plot and finally to the Spanish Cemetery on Coop Road.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Memorial day traditions continue with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Memorial Day more than 2,600 American Flags will be placed next to veteran gravesites across the Brazos Valley. It’s a tradition several organizations participate in every year, but one that looked different last year due to the global pandemic. “We weren’t allowed to have the...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

VA drops COVID-19 restrictions for Memorial Day cemetery visits

May 21 (UPI) -- Restrictions on cemetery visits during the Memorial Day weekend, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were lifted on Friday by the Department of Veterans Affairs. No masks, social distancing requirements or limits on the size of groups will be demanded of any visitors vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, although those not vaccinated are expected to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Two Chesterfield churches hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can attend two events hosted by nearby churches next week. Tuesday, May 25: Chester United Methodist Church at 12132 Percival Street in Chester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m. If you need transportation, contact the church at...