Presbyterian Church to unveil COVID-19 Memorial
DOVER — The Presbyterian Church of Dover will unveil the Delaware Covid-19 Garden Remembrance Memorial Monday. The public unveiling will be held at 7 p.m. The memorial is dedicated to all Delawareans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The garden was created by members of the church, using hundreds of large construction grade cardboard tubes to make a multicolored bar graph, by month, with each tube representing one person who has died in the last year-and-a-half due to COVID-19. More than 1,600 residents of Delaware have died from the virus.baytobaynews.com