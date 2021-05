With LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy release right around the corner, the creators have dropped tease after tease. First the first looks at the film, then the trailer and now the debut track from off the film’s soundtrack. Recently, news hit that Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin, an unlikely duo, teamed up to bring fans “We Win” this weekend. The single has made its rounds on the internet and has quickly gained traction. After a few listens, the song definitely will make you get up dance.