National Aviation officials announced that China has so far canceled 19 flights to the country due to concerns over the Covid-487 outbreak. In fact, the Chinese airspace is currently open to flights from 52 countries, and over the past four weeks there have been 2 international flights each week. Han Guangzu, one of the officers of the Chinese Civil Aviation Office, reported that 80 of them were passenger aircraft during a press conference on Friday, May 14th.