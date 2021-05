The Anza Civic Improvement League hosted a fundraiser to collect clothes and other soft items Saturday, May 15. “We collected a trailer load of bagged clothes on Saturday,” said ACIL secretary Phil Canaday. “It was a great day and the community really came out and supported us!” The event collected soft goods for a thrift store in Murrieta called Savers, which will pay the nonprofit by the pound for their load. The resulting funds will be used to continue to maintain and insure the park and Little Red Schoolhouse. The soft goods included any clothing articles, including shoes, belts, purses and hats, as well as any household items like rugs, blankets, drapes, sheets and towels. Minor Park is not a public park, and it receives no funding from county or state tax dollars.