newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lox Groves Seeks To Streamline Permitting And Code Enforcement

spotonflorida.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermitting and code enforcement have been thorns in the sides of residents for years, agree Loxahatchee Groves Town Council members. On Tuesday, May 18, the council took a step toward removing that thorn, or at least easing the pain. The council voted 4-1 to instruct town staff to bring...

spotonflorida.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thorns#Town Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll’s New Code Enforcement Officer Schedules Two Rental Housing Inspection Program Informational Meetings

The City of Carroll’s new Code Enforcement Officer, Rick Peugh, has scheduled two informational meetings on the Rental Housing Inspection program. The first will be held via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. Details on how to connect to that meeting are included below. The Zoom session will also be played live on local access cable, CAAT6, and then replayed on those stations at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. that same day and again at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Peugh is also estimating a recorded version of the meeting will be posted online at the rental housing code website by 5 p.m. June 2. The second will be an in-person meeting on Tuesday, June 8, beginning at 5:15 p.m. in the community room at the Carroll Public Library. Those interested in learning more can find details as well as a copy of the rental housing inspection checklist at the website, a link to which is also included here. Those wishing to contact Peugh can do so by emailing rpeugh@cityofcarroll.com or calling 712-775-7517.
Chaffee County, COChaffee County Times

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking submissions of proposals from firms for a Sub-Area Transportation and Utility Plan for the Townsite of Nathrop, with the intent of creating a guiding document for improvements to local and regional roads, multimodal transportation network and interconnectedness, as well as consideration for how lots/rights-of-way and utilities may efficiently and effectively be combined for future development within the Nathrop Townsite.
Politicsvenangoextra.com

Franklin gets $129,000 grant to remove blighted properties

The city of Franklin was awarded a $129,000 grant to demolish and excavate 10 properties, according to a news release from state representative Lee James’ office. The Blight Remediation Program Grant was administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which funds various demolition, acquisition, and rehabilitation plans or projects for blighted properties, the release said.
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Commissioners discuss county building security, approve grant application

The Daviess County Commissioners met Tuesday morning with Commissioner Nathan Gabhart chairing the meeting in the absence of Commission president Michael Taylor. The County received two bids for paving projects on County Road 1400E. The bids were taken under advisement. The County has also received a preliminary engineering agreement from CSX on the Montgomery Bridge project. The $18,700 expense will be paid from the cumulative bridge fund.
Politicsdavisnewspaper.net

Officials clarify actions to enforce property codes inside city limits

As many of you know, Code Enforcement has become a hot topic at City Council Meetings. In an effort to become more informed about the processes taking place at these meetings and know just what “Code Enforcement” is, a deep dive into Davis City Codes and a conversation with Code Enforcement Officer G. Dale Fullerton was on the “to-do list.”
Liberty, KYcaseynews.net

Code Enforcement addressing dilapidated houses

The Liberty Code Enforcement Board voted last Tuesday to warn the owners of eight houses that are at risk of being condemned. Four of the houses are 959, 388, 612, and 568, all on Hustonville Street. The others are 348 Carmicle St., 469 Allen St., 119 Phillips St., and 368 Popplewell St.
Ocoee, FLocoee.org

Code Enforcement Meeting

The Code Enforcement meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. All Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed actions; however, attendance inside the Ocoee Commission Chambers may be limited to accommodate social distancing and is subject to change based on the Governor’s Executive Order. Anyone entering City Hall must wear a protective face covering.
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

City of Nelsonville updates Code Enforcement procedures

Spring is here and the City of Nelsonville Code Enforcement Office have put out a press release notifying that the office has begun to enforce City ordinances. “We are focusing on safety and improving community appearance by working with citizens and property owners to improve and maintain property aesthetics and value. This is attained through enforcement of property maintenance codes,” the press release stated.
Mendocino County, CAkymkemp.com

Mendocino County Code Enforcement Begins Releasing Weekly List of Actions Against Non-compliant Cannabis Growers

In the last two weeks, Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Department has released two public notices describing efforts to enforce cannabis compliance. Code Enforcement Officer Trent Taylor told us the publicity of the department’s labors comes in the wake of the county-wide discussion of the future of cannabis cultivation and the characterization that compliance efforts were slim-to-none.
Camden, ARCamden News

Code Enforcer offers update on shopping center, parking lot

Camden Code Enforcer Ben Wooten offered an update on the clean up of the fallen awning at Cato Fashions and Shoe Show. Early Monday morning, the awning connecting the two businesses collapsed. Wooten said it likely fell due to the wind and rain and that there didn’t appear to be any major structural damage to the building itself. Cato Fashions and Shoe Show were both back open for business by Thursday, May 20.
Teton County, IDTeton Valley News

County P&Z seeking commissioners in midst of code update

There are two vacant seats on the seven-member Teton County Planning and Zoning Commission, and with a raft of planning applications coming through the pipeline, including a rewrite of the land development code, the county is seeking residents to fill those seats. The commission meets on the second Tuesday of...
Bay County, FLWJHG-TV

Bay County code enforcement hearings and demolition continue

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than two years after Hurricane Michael, cleanup continues in Bay County. Bay County officials say more than 1,800 hurricane-related cases have been opened at the code enforcement office since the storm. These cases are properties deemed unfit and unsafe. Hearings began in January 2020...
West Park, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

City Extends Code Enforcement Liens and Accrued Fines Amnesty Program

City Extends Code Enforcement Liens and Accrued Fines Amnesty Program. The City of West Park has established a period of Code Enforcement Liens and Accrued Fines Amnesty that would address the back-log of liens on record/daily fines accruing and sought to provide relief to the property owners. Also, this Code Enforcement Liens and Accrued Fines Amnesty Program will be beneficial in achieving the goal of compliance and it will further serve a public benefit by increasing property value throughout the city.
Owensboro, KYowensboro.org

Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board Special Called Meeting

For information, contact Kim Tignor at (270) 687-8580 or kim.tignor@owensboro.org. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regularly scheduled Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 has been rescheduled to a Special Called Meeting at 1:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers located on the fourth floor at City Hall, 101 E. 4th Street. The agenda for the meeting is attached.
Hudson, OHhudson.oh.us

Hudson Headlines - Zoning and Code Enforcement

Today on Hudson Headlines, we review what types of residential and commercial projects need a zoning certificate, the zoning certificate approval process, and some code enforcement tips to help keep Hudson looking beautiful! Watch the full video below.