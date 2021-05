This summer, two professors from the EWU Physics Department will be guiding students through two research opportunities through grants they received. Dr. Jason Stokes, lecturer for the EWU Physics department, said the process for applying for grants was difficult and easy at the same time. The program he applied to was called VSF, the Visiting Faculty Program, which is a part of the Department of Energy. Before teaching at EWU, Stokes did a VSP in Golden, Colorado, at a natural renewable energy laboratory. At that time, he had contacts with some scientists so he started by sending emails to ask if they would want to collaborate during this process.