Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has paid tribute to departing manager Nuno. Nuno is leaving Wolves with the season now over. Neves said, “I worked with him five years. So, with him, and all his staff, we created a really good relationship between us. He helped me a lot, I hope I helped him as well, so I just wish him all the best to him, to all the staff, because we are really good friends, worked five years together, so I wish him all the very best for the future.