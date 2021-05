Hundreds of people violated covid-19 restrictions to gather for the funeral of a horse in a Karnataka village. At a time, when India is reeling under the devastating second wave of coronavirus with multiple states going under lockdown, social distancing has become the need of the hour. According to reports, adhering to covid guidelines largely helps in containing the spread of this deadly virus. States have put strict curbs on social and religious gatherings, with a limited number of people allowed to attend the funeral. Amid such a health emergency, it seems the gathering of people can’t be entirely stopped as another incident from Karnataka’s Belagavi district has sent covid guidelines for a toss.