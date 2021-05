• Seventh Street, which has been paved with asphalt, will be opened for public use this morning and will add another outlet to the West End from Main. The new surface on the street, which was under the supervision of E. A. Kingsley, engineer, was laid at a cost of approximately $45,000. Petitions now are being circulated for paving State Street, from Capitol Avenue to Tenth Street; Pulaski Street from Seventh Street to Tenth Street; and Victory from Sixth Street to Tenth Street; the Pulaski Street petition has been presented to the City Council and the other two petitions will be presented at the next council meeting.