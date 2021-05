Once Florida’s COVID-19 epicenter, Miami-Dade County is now seeing the virus retreat from its hospitals at a faster clip than the rest of the state. The number of people hospitalized from COVID in Florida hospitals has dropped about 17% in the last two weeks, from 3,345 on April 23 to 2,746 on Tuesday, according to state data. In that same time period, the number has dipped 27% in Miami-Dade, from 595 patients two weeks ago to 437 as of Tuesday. Broward County is seeing a similar drop — 23% in the last two weeks.