newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds v West Brom: Sam Allardyce won't want to lose final Baggies game

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could be his final game as a manager. Sam Allardyce will lead Albion out at Leeds tomorrow having confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season. The recruitment process is already well underway – with some of the candidates on Albion’s list having been contacted to arrange a first interview.

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Matheus Pereira
Person
Conor Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggies#Fitness#Elland Road#Leeds V West Brom#The Premier League#Brazilian#Sporting Lisbon#Albion Fans#Clubs#Star Man#Lead#Blame#October#Line#Dead Rubber#Central Roles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Manchester City’s coronation as Premier League champions must wait as their loss to Chelsea coupled with Manchester United’s come-from-behind win at Aston Villa kept the title race alive for a few more days at least. Sam Allardyce’s record of never having been relegated from the top flight came to an...
UEFAThe Guardian

Our dream of Big Sam Allardyce completing his greatest escape

The Fiver’s dream has died. No, not the one about living life to the max, though that has been on its last legs since the nineties. We’re talking about our dream of Big Sam Allardyce completing his greatest escape. It was a specific yet heartwarming fantasy, which involved West Brom avoiding relegation after a 0-0 draw with Liverpool that included no corners, no shots on target at either end and few visible signs of human life. The entertainment came after the game, when Big Sam celebrated another miracle by draining a pint of white wine in one hit in front of the Sky Sports cameras, before answering the first question of his interview with an unashamed, borderline homoerotic belch in the face of a bemused Geoff Shreeves. That dream died on Sunday night when West Brom were officially relegated after a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Sam Allardyce to discuss West Brom future with club on Wednesday

Sam Allardyce will sit down with West Brom's bosses on Wednesday to begin talks on whether he will continue as manager next season. Albion's players have been given two days off training after relegation was confirmed on Sunday with defeat by Arsenal. There is a clause in Allardyce's existing contract...
Premier Leaguesportingferret.com

West Brom’s relegation confirmed, Allardyce relegated from EPL for first time as manager

Arsenal fire the Baggies back to the Championship as Big Sam’s survival record goes up in smoke. Following the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal over the weekend, West Brom’s return to the Championship has finally been confirmed after a single season. The clubs fifth relegation leaves the Baggies with the joint-most relegations alongside Norwich City in Premier League history and also consigns Manager Sam Allardyce to his first relegation in his entire managerial career.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

West Bromwich Albion identify possible replacements for manager Sam Allardyce, with former Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder a potential candidate for the relegated Baggies - who could also see star forward Matheus Pereira leave

West Bromwich Albion are preparing for a summer shake-up of their squad and considering potential managerial candidates should Sam Allardyce leave. Allardyce, who signed an 18-month deal in December, will discuss his future with club chiefs in the coming days. And Sportsmail understands Albion have already identified a list of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Forbes

Sam Allardyce No Longer The “Survival Specialist” After West Brom Relegation

Defeat to Arsenal on Sunday means that West Bromwich Albion are officially relegated from the Premier League. The Baggies’ relegation had been a long time coming, and although a run of good results including wins over Chelsea and Southampton gave them a short stay of execution, the gap between West Brom and the pack of teams above them has been too big for most of the season.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Sam Allardyce: West Brom was a job too far for a manager who has lost his touch

Sam Allardyce has lost his immaculate record. What seemed one final job became one job too far, at least in terms of never going down from the Premier League. His stint at West Bromwich Albion began amid embarrassment – his first four home games produced an aggregate score of 17-0, and not in their favour, he returned to football and then advocated its suspension and, as an enthusiastic Brexiteer, then complained Brexit regulations were denying him some of his preferred signings – but their eventual relegation felt more respectable.
Premier League939thegame.com

Soccer-Allardyce to step down as West Brom manager

WEST BROMWICH, England (Reuters) – Sam Allardyce said he will step down as West Bromwich Albion manager at the end of the season after Wednesday’s 3-1 home defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League. Allardyce took charge in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked but was unable to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce admits loan duo too pricey

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce believes they cannot afford to keep loanees Okay Yokuslu and Mbaye Diagne next season. Yokuslu and Diagne have made a big impact since arriving on loan from Celta Vigo and Galatasaray respectively. “The reason Okay and Mbaye came here is to show they can play...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce offers Arsenal advice to Maitland-Niles

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has urged Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make the most of his chance with Arsenal. Allardyce has paid tribute to the 23-year-old who came to help out the Baggies during their hour of need four months ago. He said: “Ainsley's given us everything he has got. “He...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Sam Allardyce expects decision regarding West Brom future by end of season

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says there is yet to be a decision made regarding his future but he expects one will have been reached before the season-concluding trip to Leeds. The contract Allardyce signed with Albion when he took charge in December has a break clause in the event of relegation, and the club were confirmed as going down following last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Arsenal.