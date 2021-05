“If it rains, we might want to open our umbrellas,” said the treasury secretary. “Oh, my God, she’s predicting a torrential downpour,” shouted panicked pundits. OK, that’s not exactly what Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. Her actual words were, “It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn’t overheat.” Her remark wasn’t a forecast, it certainly wasn’t an attempt to influence the Federal Reserve, and it was simple good sense.