OMAHA, Neb. — Norris averaged five goals per game heading into Friday's contest, but Lexington limited them to just two in a 2-0 loss in the Class B quarterfinals. "Coming in, we knew Norris was extremely fast," said Lexington head coach Keith Allen. "Their first touch is impressive. They make great decisions with the ball. We got out of our game a little bit, tried to play too much defense and our midfield didn't quite get to connect their passes the way we hoped."