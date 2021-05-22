newsbreak-logo
Fernley man gets 45 years for injuring three kids in fiery 2020 crash

By Ramsey Pfeffinger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 20-year-old Fernley man was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Friday. On May 21, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks announced that Elizha Dylan Ortega-Reeves, 20, had been sentenced to 45 years for crashing his car and fleeing three injured minors last June and 3 years for other charges.

