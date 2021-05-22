Arthurene 'Rena' Bell

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Long overdue, the Class of 2020 at the University of Virginia finally got to Walk the Lawn in a postponed and first-of-its-kind Final Exercises ceremony in history. More than 2800 grads did get to walk down the Rotunda steps into the Lawn. However, instead of walking across to sit facing a stage in front of Old Cabell Hall, these grads walked off the Lawn west, down McCormick bridging across Emmet Street, then going down an array of paths to their Scott Stadium destination where ceremonies were being held. The stadium is the only location on the Grounds large enough to accommodate the ceremonies under Governor Northam’s gathering guidelines for graduations.