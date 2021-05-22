Arthurene 'Rena' Bell
VILLE, Va. — Arthurene “Rena” Bell passed away at her Charlottesville, Virginia, home surrounded by family. She is survived by her son, Joseph Bell (Peter Longo) of East Hampton, New York; two daughters, Laura Woodworth (Terry) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Lisa Bacon (Roger) of Sylva, North Carolina; grandchildren, Elizabeth Mosteller (Henry Marshall), Matthew Mosteller, Michael Woodworth, Cin Woodworth, Jeff (Andrea) Bacon, Jen Bacon (Maggie Krall); and great-grandchildren Ryan and John Henry Marshall and Morgan and Camden Bacon.www.paducahsun.com