newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Arthurene 'Rena' Bell

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLE, Va. — Arthurene “Rena” Bell passed away at her Charlottesville, Virginia, home surrounded by family. She is survived by her son, Joseph Bell (Peter Longo) of East Hampton, New York; two daughters, Laura Woodworth (Terry) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Lisa Bacon (Roger) of Sylva, North Carolina; grandchildren, Elizabeth Mosteller (Henry Marshall), Matthew Mosteller, Michael Woodworth, Cin Woodworth, Jeff (Andrea) Bacon, Jen Bacon (Maggie Krall); and great-grandchildren Ryan and John Henry Marshall and Morgan and Camden Bacon.

www.paducahsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Charlottesville, VA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Joseph Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerson College#John Henry#Jen#Charlottes Ville#Wood Junior College#Lambuth College#Murray State University#Methodist#Hill Wood Funeral Home#Love Inc#Holly Memorial Gardens#Jackson#East Hampton#Sylva#Albemarle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton Scores $20,000 Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Victory; Carson Ferguson Scores $3000 FASTRAK Win

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Brian Wheeler

WINA’s top analyst discusses rising prices and the dreaded tax deadline. The Director of Communications in the City previewed the City Council meeting, addressed the question on mask mandates, in person meetings, CARES act funding and much more. The former US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and current...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Class of 2020 Walks the Lawn, then all the way to Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Long overdue, the Class of 2020 at the University of Virginia finally got to Walk the Lawn in a postponed and first-of-its-kind Final Exercises ceremony in history. More than 2800 grads did get to walk down the Rotunda steps into the Lawn. However, instead of walking across to sit facing a stage in front of Old Cabell Hall, these grads walked off the Lawn west, down McCormick bridging across Emmet Street, then going down an array of paths to their Scott Stadium destination where ceremonies were being held. The stadium is the only location on the Grounds large enough to accommodate the ceremonies under Governor Northam’s gathering guidelines for graduations.
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

Students painting murals at Hollymead Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County are painting murals that will hang outside the building for everyone to see. They took part in a design competition and three drawings were chosen. A Charlottesville illustrator, Scott DuBar, put the designs together to create four...
Albemarle County, VArealcrozetva.com

Making 810 a Byway?

An interesting nugget in this week’s Charlottesville Community Engagement “Week Ahead” email (a weekly must-read):. There’s a request to set a future public hearing to designate Route 240 and Route 810 in western Albemarle as a Virginia By-Way (staff report) From Albemarle County’s letter, in part:. This route was recommended...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Charlottesville, VAWHSV

Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Balloons are being repurposed to put smiles on patients’ faces at UVA Children’s Hospital. More than 150 balloons traveled to the hospital Monday, May 17, thanks to University of Virginia 2020 graduates. “For years, UVA graduates have been bringing balloons to graduation and I think it’s...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWashingtonian.com

A New Suffragist Memorial Is Open in Virginia

A new memorial 13 years in the making, which honors the “entire arc” of the Women’s Suffragist Movement, was dedicated in Lorton yesterday. Billed as the first of its kind, the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial commemorates the decades-long fight for the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Exhibits for May 20

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

People go maskless in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that fully vaccinated people in Virginia aren’t required to wear masks at most places, those who have gotten the shot are taking advantage of that freedom. At IX Art Park on May 15, many people were walking around the farmers market maskless. Thomas Hartka says...