Peter David Wallace, 79, of Princeton passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Princeton Health and Rehab. He was a retired welder for the Pipeliner’s Local 798 of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Peter was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton and a former Sunday School teacher in the outreach program. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He loved working on projects in his workshop, cooking, camping, and spending time with his family.