It had been nine long years since The Gunners had gotten their hands on silverware and Wenger's men had to overcome an almighty shock against Hull City to end that barren run. Arenal found themselves 2-0 down to Steve Bruce's Hull Tigers inside eight minutes but Santi Cazorla's free-kick from range shortly before halftime gave them a lifeline. Aaron Ramsey came up with the winner deep into stoppage time, his first of two FA Cup final clinchers for the club, with the Welshman operating alongside current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.