Heidelberg. Tomorrow, Saturday, at 5.45pm, RFU Stadium in Twickenham, southwest of London, will again be the scene of a major rugby match. In “The Home of Rugby”, the stage of the 1991 World Cup Final between England and Australia (6:12) and the England national stadium, the two best French teams today face each other in the European Final. With RC Rochelais-Atlantique and Stade Toulousain Champions Cup in return. La Rochelle wants to win the cup for the first time, and the 20-time national champion is aiming for a fifth title after 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010. The game will be broadcast live on France 2, BBC and ITV.