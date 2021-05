It’s been more than a year since our meetings have left the office and ventured into our own homes through virtual conferencing platforms, mostly Zoom. At first, it was fun to mess around with different effects and greenscreens, but even that small thrill passed. Digital backgrounds can make your hair look weird, and sudden movements with your arms can distort the image, or make them disappear altogether. In the end it is simply easier and more professional to stick with your real background. People do take notice.