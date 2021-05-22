Borussia Dortmund in hilarious three-word response to Sadio Mane links
Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have quickly put to bed rumours that they could launch a summer approach to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool. A quick glance at the Senegal international’s numbers highlights how difficult a campaign it has been. Mane has scored just 14 goals all season, including a measly nine in 34 Premier League matches. That is some drop from the previous high figures that the former Southampton man was posting.www.teamtalk.com