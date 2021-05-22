Borussia Dortmund in hilarious three-word response to Sadio Mane links

Premier League: Diogo Jota has been injury-prone for Liverpool in is first season.© Instagram. Minutes, after Diogo Jota was ruled out of the Premier League clash against West Brom, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, confirmed that the forward will now miss the remaining season. The forward had sustained a foot issue during Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Manchester United and this will see him miss the remaining season for the Reds. “No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone,” Klopp told Sky Sports.