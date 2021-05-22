Daily Swim Coach Workout #436

There was something that inspired me to change when I hit my mid-thirties. I started focusing on nutrition, leaned up, and hit the gym. It has now been over 10 years that I have worked out consistently and have loved (almost) every minute of it. There are two popular frames of reference when it comes to a relatively short workout like the 7-Minute Workout from Dr. Oz: 1. Seven minutes can be a great place to start if you are new to your fitness journey, and 2. Are seven minutes enough if you are further along, more experienced, and already in shape?