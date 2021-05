The sight of Diana, Princess of Wales stepping out of the royal carriage and ascending the steps of St Paul’s on her wedding day was “like watching a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis”, Lady Di’s bridal dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel once told British Vogue. With the wind catching her veil as it cascaded over her pearl-speckled train – the longest in the monarchy’s history – the spectacular image was one of majesty-meets-romance. Diana’s completely OTT ’80s frou-frou, made by fashion college graduates Elizabeth and her then partner, David, was grounded in the expert craftsmanship of Britain’s most skilled artisans, including Peggy Umpleby.