In the churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu includes penne pasta and meatballs, green beans, French bread and homemade cookies. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Ave. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth St. Masks continue to be required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.