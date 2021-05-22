newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

In the churches

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. The menu includes penne pasta and meatballs, green beans, French bread and homemade cookies. The supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Ave. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth St. Masks continue to be required. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.

lmtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Episcopal Church#Food Pantry#Community#West Lawn#Penne Pasta#French#Bishop#Eucharist#Rector#Eighth Ave#Eighth St Masks#Rev Gretchen Rehberg#Parking#Green Beans#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Senior Meals

Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their in-house meals because of COVID-19. Senior Round Table offers home delivery of meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as having lunches available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. In accordance with the statewide public health order, all those picking up lunches in Clarkston are required to wear face masks.
JobsLewiston Morning Tribune

Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Yes, Jennifer Walker, this pro lifer is celebrating. Also, I’m celebrating the decision to not teach racism in the public schools. Life matters. A single bad decision is not fixed by killing another human being. I believe the public schools still teach how babies are made. If you are not ready to be responsible, do not participate in that particular activity.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

‘I have a lot to be grateful for’

One of Mildred Channel’s fondest memories of her childhood in Clarkston in the 1920s was of the ice cream man driving through the neighborhood, ringing his bell to let the kids know he was there. “My brother and I would wait for him,” Channel said. “He had a horse-drawn cart....
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Mark Moran’s Copper Chopper

For at least 54 of Mark Moran’s 60 years, he’s had a thing about motorcycles. “The freedom. Just the freedom that two wheels provide,” said Moran, of Lewiston, explaining his passion. “I’m just a motorcycle junkie. I just love them, and they’ve always been, like, a source of freedom and...
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Gladuation day at last

Sultan Almulla stood in front of a line of soon-to-be graduates with a beaming grin. He and his fellow students were preparing to file onto Harris Field on Friday morning for the first of a three-part, socially distanced commencement ceremony at Lewis-Clark State College. This one featured the school’s career...
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

United Way Day of Caring event Friday

A total of 20 volunteer teams will take part in service projects in Twin County United Way’s 24th Annual Day of Caring presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho on Friday morning. Following a virtual kick-off welcome and message at 8:30 a.m., volunteers will begin their service at pre-determined nonprofit agency...
Lewiston, IDcityoflewiston.org

YOUTH DAY OF CARING 2021

225 Lewiston High School seniors cleaned up 18 areas of the city, filling over 75 bags with debris. This effort was in partnership with the City of Lewiston to help beautify our community.
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Orofino events calendar

1. Meaningful Change for Ourselves and the World - a talk on Christian Science; 2. TMT K-5th grades (3 credits); 3. Summer UIdaho Bound Lodging; 4. Phi Gamma Delta 101st Pig Dinner Weekend; 5. Supporting Student to Student Mathematical Discussions;
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Happenings

Panel of journalists to recall Batt’s accomplishments. A panel of current and former Idaho journalists will discuss a new book about Phil Batt, Idaho’s 29th governor, at 12:30 TODAY in a virtual session sponsored by the University of Idaho’s Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium. The Zoom link is: bit.ly/3tD1NwT. The book, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” is the result of a conversation between Batt and longtime Idaho journalist Rod Gramer, and was published this month by Caxton Press of Caldwell.
Lewiston, IDdailyfly.com

Volunteers set for Twin County United Way’s 24th Day of Caring

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY – A total of 20 volunteer teams will take part in service projects in Twin County United Way’s 24th Annual Day of Caring presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho on Friday morning. There will be a virtual kickoff at 8 a.m. with welcomes from the Day of Caring...
Lewiston, IDdailyfly.com

Lewiston Food Truck Night is Tonight

Lewiston’s Food Truck Night is coming back tonight May 11th! Once a month, EVERY month through September come to the Nez Perce County Fair Grounds for delicious food, live music and family fun!! Entry is FREE. If you missed the first one or came and had a great time be sure to mark your calendar for tonight Tuesday , May 11th starting 5pm . Are you interested in being a vendor? Email deeney’s ice cream at gmail.com or message Lewiston Food Truck Night on Facebook. Sponsored by DailyFly.com, Deeney’s Icecream LCCU, Coleman Oil and 101.5 Cat FM.
Wallowa, ORLa Grande Observer

Nez Perce Tribe takes title of Wallowa church

WALLOWA — The Nez Perce Tribe took another step toward reestablishing itself in its traditional Wallowa County homeland on Thursday, April 29, when the tribe received the title to the now-former Wallowa Methodist Church. The ceremony on the lawn behind the church included about 60 people, most of whom were...
Lewiston, IDdailyfly.com

Mark Your Calendar for the Next Lewiston Food Truck Nights

Lewiston’s Food Truck Night is coming back May 11th! Once a month, EVERY month through September come to the Nez Perce County Fair Grounds for delicious food, live music and family fun!! Entry is FREE. If you missed the first one or came and had a great time be sure to mark your calendar for Tuesday , May 11th starting 5pm . Are you interested in being a vendor? Email deeney’s ice cream at gmail.com or message Lewiston Food Truck Night on Facebook. Sponsored by DailyFly.com, Deeney’s Icecream LCCU, Coleman Oil and 101.5 Cat FM.