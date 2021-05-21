newsbreak-logo
West Virginia health system names executive director of new children's heart center

By Erica Carbajal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has selected Christopher Mascio, MD, to serve as executive director of its new children's heart center, the health system said May 21. Dr. Mascio, who joins the health system from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, will oversee cardiac services at WVU Medicine Children's Heart Center, located in the new 150-bed children's hospital on the health system's main campus.

