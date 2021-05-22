Henry Cavill Cast in Chad Stahelski's 'Highlander' Reboot

Heavy spoilers for Army of the Dead to follow. Ah, the popcorn flick: pure mindless entertainment. Be it John Wick gunning his way through a bunch of goons, or Jason Statham transporting stuff, the popcorn movie offers a no holds barred fun-time. This is what I expected from Zack Snyder’s recent offering Army of the Dead – great action scenes, gruesome deaths, and lots of zombie heads a-popping. Instead, what we got is a film that couldn’t decide on its tone – a campy start that veers into serious social commentary, without a clear sense of the point it’s trying to make, meaning the viewer is unable to suspend any sense of disbelief, because you find yourself questioning every moment, when you should be embracing whatever nonsense the film attempts to feed you. Let me explain.