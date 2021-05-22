newsbreak-logo
Henry Cavill Cast in Chad Stahelski's 'Highlander' Reboot

Cover picture for the articleHenry Cavill has been cast in the Highlander reboot of John Wick director Chad Stahelski. According to reports, the Witcher actor is in talks to play one of the lead roles in the Lionsgate reboot. The plot nor the origins of Cavill’s character are both yet to be confirmed. Joining Stahleski are Kerry Williamson as the scriptwriter alongside producers Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis plus executive producers Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen. Original producer Peter Davis was also initially set to produce the forthcoming film prior to his death in February.

