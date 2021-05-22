newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Nature Notes: Tamarack — a pioneer among trees

Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tamarack, or eastern larch, is a deciduous evergreen tree that sheds its needles in the fall, only to regrow them the following spring, forming a whorl at the end of the twig, which makes identification fairly easy. The needles have a beautiful yellow-orange fall color. The tamarack is a...

www.fredericknewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Forest Fires#Shade Trees#Lakes#Plant Growth#Eastern Larch#Algonquin Indian#North American Trees#Tree Line#Nature#Wood#Tamaracks#Valleys#Northern White Cedar#Sphagnum Bogs#Tundra#Spring#Sunlight#Vegetative Mats#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: Attracting hummingbirds to your garden

Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party. Hummingbirds...
Sciencejanesvillewi.gov

Nature Programs

Co-sponsored by the Janesville Recreation Division, the Friends of Riverside Park, and the Rock County Conservationists. See blooms of Dutchman's breeches, hepaticas, violets, spring beauty, wild ginger and anemones. After an initial steep climb up a short staircase, the trail runs across slopes adjacent to the Rock River. Trail conditions...
Photographyrocket-courier.com

Reflections of Nature

Both insects and wind have been scattering pollen from the many spring flowers appearing almost daily. One flower that will soon be seen is dame’s rockets. It has been said that this plant had b...
Warwick, RIrhodybeat.com

Natural resource

When does a simple walk through the woods become something more?. Perhaps you come across an interesting plant with a unique flower that you’ve never seen before. Maybe you catch a glimpse of a colorful bird that launches from a branch nearby. Maybe you’re taking that walk with your curious, inquisitive child, which makes the whole experience more wondrous.
TechnologyVictoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Nature festivals going virtual

This past year, in-person festivals were almost nonexistent. But in their place, we discovered a new form of community event: the virtual festival. Virtual festivals had their downsides of course; you couldn’t walk around, smell the buttery popcorn, or eat a fried Oreo. But they also had some impressive upsides. Folks could attend these events from all over the world, visiting places they could never have seen in person and meeting new and different people. You could attend a beach birding festival in California and a tulip festival in Holland on the same day.
Chino Hills, CAchampionnewspapers.com

300-plus trees to be planted at nature park planted at Strickling

Strickling Nature Park in Chino Hills was celebrated on National Arbor Day with the planting of 138 trees. An additional 190 trees will be planted at an event in the future. City staff reached out to the Chino Valley Young Marines for assistance because COVID did not allow the public to participate this year, said Sean O’Connor, maintenance and operations manager.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Environmentkshb.com

Rest among the trees: Company providing eco-friendly burial option

If you walk through a particular spot of the forest in Northern California, you may notice something different about the trees — they are all marked with a number. “Better Place Forests is a sustainable alternative to cemeteries, where instead of a grave and tombstone, where you bury someone you love’s body, you have a family tree. And that’s where you spread the ashes of your family,” said Sandy Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Better Place Forests.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Crookneck Squash (Yellow Squash)

Crookneck squash, named for the slight curves in their necks, are easy to grow in the vegetable garden. This cultivar of Cucurbita pepo, a type of summer squash, is also called yellow squash. The warm-season plants grow fast and have huge leaves with small, sticky spines and a bushy growth habit. Their yellow fruits, which form underneath the leaves, can have smooth or bumpy skins. For the best taste, pick them when they’re small and tender. The plants are so prolific, one or two are usually enough to feed a family.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
ScienceKodiak Daily Mirror

Nature

Wolves with adequate social distancing from humans tend to avoid nasty viruses, scientists have found. Navigating around a great white shark in the fish tank.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...