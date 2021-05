Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying summer to the fullest. After vacationing together in Montana earlier this month, the pair were reunited in Miami, Florida on May 23. Excited fans are even calling them Bennifer 2.0. For the meetup, Lopez wore a blue sundress with shoulder ties and she was briefly spotted taking selfies on her balcony. (J.Lo has yet to post any of the photos she took on her social media accounts.) Since the frock, which gave off Nap Dress vibes, had a relaxed fit, Lopez, too, kept her accessories toned down. She wore a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, a forever go-to jewelry piece for the star.