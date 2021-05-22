newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Placedo, Bloomington, Telferner, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Regional Airport, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria College, Downtown Victoria, Victoria Riverside Park, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Mall, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area, Salem, Nursery and Alamo Beach. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bloomington, TX
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Texas#Downtown Victoria#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#National Park Service#Flood Advisory#Placedo#Victoria College#Nursery#Central Victoria County#Victoria Regional Airport#Victoria Riverside Park#Victoria Mall#Cdt#Doppler Radar#Alamo Beach#Brentwood Subdivision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.