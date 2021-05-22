Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Placedo, Bloomington, Telferner, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Regional Airport, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria College, Downtown Victoria, Victoria Riverside Park, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Mall, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area, Salem, Nursery and Alamo Beach. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.