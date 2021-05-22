newsbreak-logo
Escambia County, FL

High Surf Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHERN BALDWIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 129 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Fairhope to near Foley to near Orange Beach, and moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Fairhope, Foley, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach, Goulding, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach and Elberta.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 641 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Baker to 5 miles southeast of Oriole Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 739 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Eglin Air Force Base to 12 miles southwest of Destin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA AND SOUTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL OKALOOSA AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Roeville, or 13 miles east of Milton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crestview, Baker and Roeville.
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1015 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Okaloosa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR