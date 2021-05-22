newsbreak-logo
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Placedo, Bloomington, Telferner, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Regional Airport, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria College, Downtown Victoria, Victoria Riverside Park, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Mall, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area, Salem, Nursery and Alamo Beach. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN VICTORIA...SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD AND NORTHEASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles southwest of McFaddin, moving north at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near McFaddin around 1130 AM CDT. Bloomington and Oak Village around 1150 AM CDT. Guadalupe, Downtown Victoria, Saxet Lakes, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area and Dacosta around 1200 PM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 634 and 654. US Highway 77 between mile markers 576 and 614. US Highway 87 between mile markers 806 and 832. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR ARANSAS, SOUTHEASTERN BEE, NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS, EASTERN LIVE OAK, CENTRAL NUECES, REFUGIO, SAN PATRICIO AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.