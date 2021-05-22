Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR ARANSAS, SOUTHEASTERN BEE, NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS, EASTERN LIVE OAK, CENTRAL NUECES, REFUGIO, SAN PATRICIO AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED