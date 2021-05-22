newsbreak-logo
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY EXPIRED AT 6 PM CDT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, northwest Florida, and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe, and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone, and Wayne. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will occur across the area this afternoon into Wednesday afternoon. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Rainfall totals of 1" to 3" may occur, with locally higher totals possible where heavy showers and thunderstorms train over the same area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 254 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Deer Park, or 11 miles north of Citronelle, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm as well as locally heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Jackson, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Tibbie and McIntosh.
Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Western Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 501 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Atmore, Foley, Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, McCullough, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Bratt, I65 And CR 1, Poarch Creek Reservation and I65 And AL 21. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, with localized higher amounts. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 234 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucedale to 8 miles north of Latimer, and moving east at 30 mph. This line of storms will affect George county and move into western Mobile county through 315 AM. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 456 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Dauphin Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dauphin Island and Alabama Port. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH