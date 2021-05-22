Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Alabama, northwest Florida, and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe, and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone, and Wayne. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will occur across the area this afternoon into Wednesday afternoon. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Rainfall totals of 1" to 3" may occur, with locally higher totals possible where heavy showers and thunderstorms train over the same area.