newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China's Mars rover starts roaming the Red Planet

By Laurence CHU
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ax2V4_0a7posei00
Zhurong: China's Mars surface debut /AFP

China's Mars rover drove from its landing platform and began exploring the surface on Saturday, state-run Xinhua news agency said, making the country only the second nation to land and operate a rover on the Red Planet.

The launch last July of the Tianwen-1 Mars probe, which carried the Zhurong rover, marked a major milestone in China's space programme.

Tianwen-1 touched down on a vast northern lava plain known as the Utopia Planitia a week ago and beamed back its first photos of the surface a few days later.

The Mars probe and rover are expected to spend around three months taking photos, harvesting geographical data, and collecting and analysing rock samples.

The six-wheeled, solar-powered, 240-kilogramme (530-pound) Zhurong is named after a Chinese mythical fire god.

China has now sent astronauts into space, powered probes to the Moon and landed a rover on Mars -- the most prestigious of all prizes in the competition for dominion of space.

The United States and Russia are the only other countries to have reached Mars, and only the former has operated a rover on the surface.

Several US, Russian and European attempts to land rovers on Mars have failed in the past, most recently in 2016 with the crash-landing of the Schiaparelli joint Russian-European spacecraft.

The latest successful arrival came in February, when US space agency NASA landed its rover Perseverance, which has since been exploring the planet.

The US rover launched a small robotic helicopter on Mars which was the first-ever powered flight on another planet.

China has come a long way in its race to catch up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration.

It successfully launched the first module of its new space station last month with hopes of having it crewed by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon.

Last week a segment of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket disintegrated over the Indian Ocean in an uncontrolled landing back to Earth.

That drew criticism from the United States and other nations for a breach of etiquette governing the return of space debris to Earth, with officials saying the remnants had the potential to endanger life and property.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Land Rover#Space Exploration#Red Planet#Earth#Space Debris#Xinhua News Agency#The Utopia Planitia#Chinese#Russian European#Astronauts#Space Agency Nasa#Surface#Indian Ocean#Rovers#Solar#Rock Samples#Afp China#Geographical Data#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensesatelliteprome.com

Ex-NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson to command second Axiom Space mission

Whitson and Shoffner are also working with California-based biotechnology company 10x Genomics to perform research in orbit on single-cell genomic methods. Axiom Space has announced that retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and auto racer John Shoffner will lead the company’s second private spaceflight to the International Space Station, tentatively scheduled for the second half of 2022.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

RUAG Space dispenser places 200th OneWeb satellite in orbit

On Thursday further OneWeb satellites will be launched from the Russian spaceport Vostochny. A dispenser from RUAG space will place the 36 satellites in orbit, bringing the satellite fleet to 218. On Thursday, May 27, OneWeb will launch further 36 broadband internet satellites aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from the...
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Salts Could Be Important Piece of Martian Organic Puzzle, NASA Scientists Find

Greenbelt, Md. — A NASA team has found that organic salts are likely present on Mars. Like shards of ancient pottery, these salts are the chemical remnants of organic compounds, such as those previously detected by NASA’s Curiosity rover. Organic compounds and salts on Mars could have formed by geologic processes or be remnants of ancient microbial life.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Jupiter’s Moon Europa May Have an Interior Hot Enough to Fuel Seafloor Volcanoes

Jupiter’s moon Europa has an icy crust covering a vast, global ocean. The rocky layer underneath may be hot enough to melt, leading to undersea volcanoes. New research and computer modeling show that volcanic activity may have occurred on the seafloor of Jupiter’s moon Europa in the recent past – and may still be happening. NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, targeting a 2024 launch, will swoop close to the icy moon and collect measurements that may shed light on the recent findings.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

Orbital space tourism poised to take off later this year

Within a span of about six months, as many as a dozen new “space tourists” could fly into low Earth orbit on four flights beginning as early as this September. 2021 may mark a resurgence of the space tourism market, which took a hiatus in 2009, starting with SpaceX sending the first 100% civilian mission to low Earth orbit.
EntertainmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

Enigmatic Designs Found in India May Be The Largest Images Ever Made by Human Hands

Hidden in the vast, arid expanses of India's Thar Desert lie mysterious old drawings carved into the land. These newly discovered designs are of such immense scale, they were likely never able to be glimpsed in their entirety by those who made them, researchers say. The huge motifs are examples of geoglyphs – giant hand-made depictions and patterns built upon or carved into the land, often occupying such scope that the true appearance of their forms can only be appreciated from far above. Amongst all known geoglyphs of historical relevance – including the famous Nazca Lines of Peru – the Thar Desert formations...
AstronomyPosted by
AFP

Pacific sees a 'Blood Moon' rising

Stargazers across the Pacific cast their eyes skyward on Wednesday to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon", as the heavens aligned to bring a spectacular lunar eclipse. The first total lunar eclipse in two years took place at the same time as the Moon was closest to Earth, in what astronomers say is a once-in-a-decade show. Anyone living between Australia and the central United States was able to see an enormous, bright, orangey-red Moon if the skies were clear. The main event took place between 1111 and 1125 GMT -- late evening in Sydney and pre-dawn in Los Angeles -- when the Moon was entirely in the Earth's shadow.
Scienceunh.edu

Undersea Discoveries

When scientists discovered the world’s deepest-known shipwreck and explored the trenches in the lowest points of the ocean this spring, they relied on detailed seafloor maps created by UNH researchers to navigate around safely. Jaya Roperez, a graduate student and marine surveyor at the UNH Center for Coastal and Ocean...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Lunar eclipse: How to see rare celestial event in Asia and America

In a rare coincidence, Wednesday’s full moon will be brighter and larger than usual, as well as appear rusty red in colour across some parts of the world due to a total lunar eclipse.According to Nasa, the eclipse starts at 4:47 a.m. EDT (08:47 a.m. GMT) and enters the total phase at 7:11 a.m. EDT (11:11 a.m. GMT).In parts of South/East Asia, the eclipse will be partially visible, and is expected to start in India at 2:16 pm IST and between 4:41 pm IST to 4:56 pm IST, the surface of the moon will be completely covered by Earth’s...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Retired Iowa NASA Astronaut Returning to Space

The pride of Iowa space buffs is former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson who was born here and in 2002 became the first woman in space. The Houston-based technology company Axiom announced this week that Whitson will co-helm a private flight to the International Space Station alongside GT racer John Shoffner, who will serve as mission pilot.
AstronomyPhys.org

NASA's Roman mission to probe cosmic secrets using exploding stars

NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will see thousands of exploding stars called supernovae across vast stretches of time and space. Using these observations, astronomers aim to shine a light on several cosmic mysteries, providing a window onto the universe's distant past and hazy present. Roman's supernova survey will...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

OHB and Thales Alenia Space Sign Contract for ESPRIT Module for Lunar Gateway

BREMEN, Germany, May 25, 2021 (OHB Systems PR) — OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, and Thales Alenia Space, the main contractor for the program, have taken another step towards realizing the ESPRIT module (European System Providing Refueling, Infrastructure and Telecommunications ) for the Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway. As part of a subcontract, OHB will be responsible for the pressureless structure and the thermal system of the ESPRIT module until it is ready for flight. As an international premiere, OHB will also develop a system for refueling the electric drive system of the Lunar Gateway with xenon. The subcontract is worth EUR 58 million.
Aerospace & Defensearchitecturaldigest.com

Sweden Is Building a Massive Space Complex—And It’ll Be Europe’s First Orbital Launch Site for Satellites

Over the past year, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made it known that he dreams of incorporating a new city near the company’s Boca Chica, Texas, launch site into a city called Starbase. While the idea of creating a space-age haven just miles from where the Rio Grande meets the Gulf of Mexico is an as-of-yet unrealized vision, a similar spaceport halfway around the world—and in the polar opposite climate—might just serve as some inspiration as the commercial space race heats up.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Scientists Catch Exciting Magnetic Waves in Action in the Sun’s Photosphere

Researchers have confirmed the existence of magnetic plasma waves, known as Alfvén waves, in the Sun’s photosphere. The study, published in Nature Astronomy, provides new insights into these fascinating waves that were first discovered by the Nobel Prize winning scientist Hannes Alfvén in 1947. The vast potential of these waves...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

An Israeli Company Intends to Produce Oxygen from Lunar Soil

TZUR YIGAL, Israel (Israel Space Agency PR) — Meet the startup that wants to make oxygen from Moon: Helios, supported by the Israel Space Agency and the Ministry of Science and Technology, plans to launch the first experiment to the International Space Station next year. Helios is developing technology that will allow oxygen to be produced directly from lunar soil. If it succeeds, the small startup from Israel will pave the way for human settlement on the moon and Mars.
ScienceNew York Post

Japanese researchers dig deepest ocean hole in history

A team of scientists has reportedly broken the record for drilling the deepest ocean hole in history. The hole was drilled nearly 5 miles below sea level off the coast of Japan on the morning of May 14 in an effort to study the region’s earthquake history. In a blog...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Solar Wind From the Center of the Earth: Solar Noble Gases in Metal of an Iron Meteorite

High-precision noble gas analyses indicate that solar wind particles from our primordial Sun were encased in the Earth’s core over 4.5 billion years ago. Researchers from the Institute of Earth Sciences at Heidelberg University have concluded that the particles made their way into the overlying rock mantle over millions of years. The scientists found solar noble gases in an iron meteorite they studied. Because of their chemical composition, such meteorites are often used as natural models for the Earth’s metallic core.
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

Mars hope fulfilled – deep space beckons

The UAE has sent a probe to the Red Planet, blasted its first astronaut into space and the next stellar challenge – a Lunar rover. After six years’ work and an epic 204-day 480-million kilometre odyssey it all came down to a single 27-minute burn to insert the UAE Hope probe safely into Mars’ orbit – and vindicate the Arab world’s faith in the mission.