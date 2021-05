The Warriors' regular season campaign is set to end Sunday, and the Dubs are playing the best basketball they've played all season. If Golden State is to find their way through the play-in tournament and into the NBA playoffs, they will face a gauntlet of teams similar to the ones they've faced in the two previous games. Following their thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr addressed the players in the locker room after the game.