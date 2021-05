KOOSKIA — After the Clearwater Valley boys rocked Troy 6-3 in the first game of the set between Whitepine League contenders, Darrick Baier of Troy settled into a strong pitching performance during the second game. limiting the Rams to one run, which came in with Anthony Fabbi diving to the plate after a single by Aiden Martinez. Troy took advantage of sloppy fielding and free bases early in that contest to stake out a 3-0 lead on the way to a 3-1 final.