The Clearwater Valley baseball boys’ rematch against Prairie this week may end up deciding the Whitepine League’s regular season No. 1, and the team that emerges atop the standing will hold an advantage at the district tournament. The value of being last to bat is never more clear than it was during two of CV’s wins last week. At Genesee, a couple of stolen bases and a passed ball scored Ridge Shown for the winning run during the bottom of the seventh, and against Kamiah, CV won 4-3 on Shown’s single in the bottom of the eighth, which brought in Connor Jackson with the winning run.