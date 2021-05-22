Mobile Advertising Platform Market 2021 - Huge Growth Till 2026
Mobile advertising platforms help companies advertise on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. These products enable advertisers to buy, manage, and place mobile ads; this includes mobile banner and video ads, interstitial ads that take up a device full screen, or ads that appear in mobile applications. Mobile advertising is typically managed by a company's marketing team or a third-party ad agency to drive both brand awareness and direct response initiatives. This has led to significant growth in the forecast period.www.lasvegasherald.com